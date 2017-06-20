Triple H gives title belt to London terror survivor, new WWE mobile game

Triple H gives title belt to London terror survivor

Numerous UK media outlets reported on Tuesday about WWE COO Triple H recently heading over to London, England to present a custom WWE Title belt to one of the survivors of the recent terror attacks in the city, 25-year old Charlie Guenigault. Guenigault had been stabbed in several places during the attacks by one of the terrorists.

WWE legend Triple H presents hero of the London Bridge Terror Attack with championship belt https://t.co/V7xYqu0Maz — The Sun – Wrestling (@SunWrestling) June 20, 2017

PC who tackled London Bridge attackers a @iLikeSamiZayn fan, meets Triple H https://t.co/RBcIdUsm8Y — Christine Horton (@Poppett74) June 20, 2017

New WWE mobile game

WWE and Glu Mobile issued a press release on Tuesday, announcing that a new WWE mobile game made by Glu would be released in 2018.