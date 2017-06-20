6/19 WWE RAW Ratings: All hours average above three million viewers

WWE RAW Ratings are in for June 19, 2017.

This week’s episode from Evansville drew 3.10 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s low of 2.54 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” on VH1 once again took the top spot on cable for Monday night.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.075 (up from 2.769 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.201 (up from 2.522 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.029 (up from 2.335 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by a segment revealing Big Cass as Enzo Amore’s attacker, averaged a 1.07 rating. This is up from last week’s show that averaged a 0.86 rating.