6/20 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Jump in viewers following MITB PPV

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for June 20, 2017.

This week’s episode from New Orleans drew 2.60 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.07 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 1 for the night on cable in the always important 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Luke Harper, averaged a 0.85 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is up from last week’s 0.63 rating.