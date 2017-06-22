Loaded edition of Smackdown Live set for next week in San Diego

If you missed the clip in our report yesterday, WWE announced that James Ellsworth will be banned from ringside during the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase rematch set for next Tuesday’s edition of Smackdown Live from San Diego.

In addition to that big rematch, WWE also confirmed even more matches for a loaded episode of Smackdown next week including a championship rematch from the Money in the Bank PPV this past Sunday night in St. Louis.

This includes Naomi defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin and The Hype Bros vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos where if the Hype Bros win they will become No. 1 contenders for the tag titles.

