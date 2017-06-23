SPOILERS: 6/23 NXT TV taping results (former ROH star debuts, new MYC names)

The following was taped on Friday from Full Sail University.

6/23 NXT TV taping results

* Before the tapings, WWE COO Triple H introduced the returning Mauro Ranallo to the NXT commentary team.

* Mae Young Classic Qualifier: Bianca Blair def. Aliyah

* The Velveteen Dream def. Ho Ho Lun

* Oney Lorcan vs. Hideo Itami was stopped due to a hardway cut on Itami’s nose.

* Mae Young Classic Qualifier: Vanessa Borne (Daniele Kamela) def. Jayme Hachey (former SHINE Tag Champion Jayme Jameson)

* Johnny Gargano promo about Tommaso Ciampa betraying him at TakeOver: Chicago. Says he wants to be on TakeOver: Brooklyn.

* Hideo Itami def. Oney Lorcan. Itami calls out Kassius Ohno after. Ohno comes out, but then Nikki Cross distracts them, allowing SAnitY to run in and lay them out.

* No Way Jose def. Cezar Bozoni. Andrade Almas attacks Bozoni after until Jose runs back out to make the save.

* Ember Moon def. Ruby Riot

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong to retain the title. Strong originally won, but the ref saw Roode’s foot on the ropes and restarted the match.

* SAnitY def. Hideo Itami and Kassius Ohno after Itami refused to tag out when Ohno was accidentally out of place once for a tag.

* Oney Lorcan def. Danny Burch

* Aleister Black def. the debuting former ROH Tag and TV Champion Bobby Fish.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery to retain the titles. SAnitY confronts The Authors after.

* Drew McIntyre def. Killain Dain to become the #1 Contender to the NXT Title.

* Dark Match: Jeet Rama def. Johnny Vandal

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the title after suplexing Cross off a ladder through the announce table.

Source: @MrJacobCohen