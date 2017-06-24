Mauro Ranallo returns at NXT tapings, WWE UK Title defense at ICW event

Mauro Ranallo returns at NXT tapings

As noted in an interview with The Associated Press, Mauro Ranallo officially returned to WWE at the NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University on Friday night.

JJ Williams of The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online shared these photos of Ranallo’s return. Ranallo was officially introduced back by Triple H on stage.

WWE UK Title defense at ICW event

ICW announced Pete Dunne would be defending the WWE United Kingdom Championship at an upcoming live event on July 29 in Glasgow.