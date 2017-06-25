Tom Phillips on NXT departure, WWE returns to New Zealand and Australia

Tom Phillips on NXT departure

WWE Smackdown Live commentator Tom Phillips issued the following tweet this week confirming his departure from the NXT commentary team.

As reported earlier this week, Mauro Ranallo agreed to terms on a new deal with WWE to join the NXT commentary team starting with the TV tapings this past Friday.

It has been one of the great joys of my career to be a part of NXT since 2012. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity! — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) June 23, 2017

WWE returns to New Zealand and Australia

WWE.com is reporting that the company will be returning to New Zealand and Australia this September with four live events slated to feature RAW stars.

Official details is as follows.