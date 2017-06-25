Tom Phillips on NXT departure, WWE returns to New Zealand and Australia

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Tom Phillips on NXT departure

WWE Smackdown Live commentator Tom Phillips issued the following tweet this week confirming his departure from the NXT commentary team.

As reported earlier this week, Mauro Ranallo agreed to terms on a new deal with WWE to join the NXT commentary team starting with the TV tapings this past Friday.

WWE returns to New Zealand and Australia

WWE.com is reporting that the company will be returning to New Zealand and Australia this September with four live events slated to feature RAW stars.

Official details is as follows.

“Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Emma and Raw’s Superstars head Down Under, as WWE Live come to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena Thursday, 14 September, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena Friday, 15 September, and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday, 16 September.”

  • Kevin Murphy

    NXT will be a better show without him. Always felt Phillips lacks charisma. He feels like another Josh Mathews. The Smackdown commentary team looks rather dull while NXT looks dynamite with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness