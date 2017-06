Chris Jericho issued a photo on Instagram confirming that he will be returning to the ring for WWE at live events in Tokyo, Japan on June 30 and July 1.

Jericho noted he would be facing NXT star Hideo Itami on June 30. It was not made clear who his opponent would be the following night on July 1.

Jericho was last seen on WWE television back on May 2 when he lost the WWE United States Championship to Kevin Owens on an episode of Smackdown Live.