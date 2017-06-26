Jim Ross and Lita to call the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament

WWE.com is reporting that the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament will feature WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Lita on commentary.

The 32-woman tournament will be taped on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University and will start airing on the WWE Network beginning on August 28.

As reported earlier, WWE confirmed new names for the tournament last week featuring Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert (former TNA star Alpha Female) and Kavita Devi. Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan were previously announced as part of the tournament.