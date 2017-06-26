Lavar and Lonzo Ball to appear on RAW tonight, Women’s Gauntlet set

Lavar and Lonzo Ball to appear on RAW tonight

WWE.com has confirmed that Lavar and Lonzo Ball will be appearing on WWE RAW tonight in a MizTV segment in what they described as The Miz’s “biggest guests yet.”

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball will also be appearing in the segment as well. Lonzo Ball was recently drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

Women’s Gauntlet set

WWE has also announced a first ever Women’s Gauntlet Match featuring Sasha Banks, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mickie James and Emma for RAW tonight in Los Angeles.

The winner will challenge Alexa Bliss at the RAW-only Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9 in Dallas for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.