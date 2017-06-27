Women’s Money in the Bank rematch headlines Smackdown Live

WWE Smackdown Live returns tonight in San Diego, California.

Scheduled to headline the show is a “Money in the Bank” ladder rematch from two weeks ago featuring Carmella, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina. This match was booked last week when Daniel Bryan stripped Carmella of the briefcase. James Ellsworth has been banned from ringside during the match tonight as well.

Also advertised for the show tonight in San Diego is Naomi defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana, Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn and The Hype Bros vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos where Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley can earn a shot at the tag team titles if they win the match.

