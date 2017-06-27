WWE apologizes for language on RAW, Post-6/26 WWE RAW videos

WWE apologizes for language on RAW

The Los Angeles Times is featuring an article about last night’s RAW and the segment featuring LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball with The Miz and Dean Ambrose.

The article noted that LaMelo Ball dropped some language on the mic when LaVar Ball took his shirt off and started to “confront” Miz when Ambrose walked out.

“LaMelo, had a live microphone in his hand and said, ‘Beat that — ‘ using a pejorative for African-Americans. He was laughing when he said it and was having fun watching his dad go crazy in the ring. But social media is already picking up on it, so the Ball family may have some explaining to do Tuesday.”

WWE issued the following statement as a result.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”

If you missed the segment last night, you can check it out below.

Post-6/26 WWE RAW videos

WWE posted these videos following last night’s RAW in Los Angeles.