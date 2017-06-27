WWE confirms another match for Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9

WWE has posted a video confirming another match for the Great Balls of Fire PPV in two weeks on July 9 in Dallas, Texas on the WWE Network.
Seth Rollins has officially accepted the challenge from Bray Wyatt and the match is now confirmed for the card for the RAW-only PPV event.
We noted last night that two new championship matches were also announced for the event including Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship and Neville vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.
Here is how the updated card looks in two weeks.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa