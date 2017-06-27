WWE confirms another match for Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9

WWE has posted a video confirming another match for the Great Balls of Fire PPV in two weeks on July 9 in Dallas, Texas on the WWE Network.

Seth Rollins has officially accepted the challenge from Bray Wyatt and the match is now confirmed for the card for the RAW-only PPV event.

We noted last night that two new championship matches were also announced for the event including Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship and Neville vs. Akira Tozawa for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Here is how the updated card looks in two weeks.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa