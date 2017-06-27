Punjabi Prison match returns at the WWE Battleground PPV on July 23

WWE will be bringing back the Punjabi Prison match at the upcoming Smackdown-only Battleground PPV on July 23 per the announcement on tonight’s Smackdown Live.

Nearly 10 years later, the Punjabi Prison match will be reintroduced when Jinder Mahal defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. The match was last used in October 2007 when Batista defended the WWE World Heavyweight Title against The Great Khali.

Also announced for the show is The Usos defending the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The New Day in a rematch from the Money in the Bank PPV. The Usos were also able to avoid a title defense against The Hype Bros on Tuesday night.