Former WWE Divas visit RAW, The Rock congratulates Thea Trinidad

Former WWE Divas visit RAW

Former WCW and WWE star Torrie Wilson shared the following photo with Sharmell, Christy Hemme and Candice Michelle visiting the WWE RAW taping on Monday night in Los Angeles.

The Rock congratulates Thea Trinidad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted the following congratulations on Instagram to former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Thea Trinidad on coming to terms on a deal with WWE recently.

Trinidad will star in the new film “Fighting with my Family” based on WWE star Paige and her family that The Rock was involved with.