Names backstage at Smackdown Live, Early preview for July 4 show

Names backstage at Smackdown Live

Tyson Kidd was backstage at last night’s WWE Smackdown Live taping in San Diego according to a report by PWInsider.com. Kidd has been away from WWE since suffering a serious neck injury back in 2015 during a dark match with Samoa Joe. He noted on Twitter recently that he would be returning to the “Total Divas” show with wife Natalya.

Also backstage at Smackdown last night was Rusev, although he wasn’t used. Former WWE Diva Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) attended the taping live last night and noted on Twitter she wanted to go backstage and congratulate the women involved in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but WWE denied her access.

The WWE Women's Ladder match was incredible. Wanted to congratulate the gals, but the office said that I couldn't go back stage. — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) June 28, 2017

Early preview for July 4 show

As noted in our report last night, next week’s Smackdown Live on July 4 in Phoenix already has a series of matches and segments announced ahead of time.

Advertised for the show is the return of John Cena, an “Independence Day Battle Royal” where the winner will advance to Battleground to face Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship and The Usos and The New Day will have a rap battle.