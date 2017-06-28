Last Woman Standing match on WWE NXT, RAW crew heads overseas

Last Woman Standing match on WWE NXT

Advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT episode is Asuka defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing match.

WWE is also teasing what is next for Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami.

RAW crew heads overseas

WWE’s RAW brand will be kicking off an overseas tour this week starting today in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The crew will then head to Tokyo, Japan to run back-to-back events on June 30 and July 1 at Sumo Hall.

