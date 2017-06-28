6/27 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Audience is even with last week

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for June 27, 2017.

This week’s episode from San Diego drew 2.60 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is the same rating the show drew last week. Also like last week, WWE came in at No. 1 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

So while WWE was able to keep an audience from last week, hyping a Money in the Bank ladder rematch didn’t see an overwhelming increase in viewers.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by a Money in the Bank ladder rematch, averaged a 0.83 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.85.