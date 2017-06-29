Kurt Angle part of WWE 2K18 pre-order, Ric Flair goes sneaker shopping

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Kurt Angle part of WWE 2K18 pre-order

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he will be an official pre-order bonus as part of the new WWE 2K18 video game.

WWE 2K18 also confirmed the announcement shortly afterwards.

https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/880554682728538112

Ric Flair goes sneaker shopping

Complex passed along the following video with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair going sneaker shopping recently in New York City.

“Flair caught up with the crew at Stadium Goods In New York City to talk partying with Michael Jordan and his thoughts on LeBron James being the greatest athlete of all time. And yes, he totally breaks down how expensive his outfit is.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR