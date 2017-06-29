Kurt Angle part of WWE 2K18 pre-order, Ric Flair goes sneaker shopping

Kurt Angle part of WWE 2K18 pre-order
WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he will be an official pre-order bonus as part of the new WWE 2K18 video game.
WWE 2K18 also confirmed the announcement shortly afterwards.
I do a lot of things prematurely, & tweeting is one of them. But it’s true! I’m the official pre-order bonus for @WWEgames #WWE2K18! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/fGDfuxwxfQ
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 29, 2017
Ric Flair goes sneaker shopping
Complex passed along the following video with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair going sneaker shopping recently in New York City.
“Flair caught up with the crew at Stadium Goods In New York City to talk partying with Michael Jordan and his thoughts on LeBron James being the greatest athlete of all time. And yes, he totally breaks down how expensive his outfit is.”