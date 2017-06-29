Kurt Angle part of WWE 2K18 pre-order, Ric Flair goes sneaker shopping

Kurt Angle part of WWE 2K18 pre-order

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle revealed on Twitter on Thursday that he will be an official pre-order bonus as part of the new WWE 2K18 video game.

WWE 2K18 also confirmed the announcement shortly afterwards.

I do a lot of things prematurely, & tweeting is one of them. But it’s true! I’m the official pre-order bonus for @WWEgames #WWE2K18! 1/3 pic.twitter.com/fGDfuxwxfQ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/880554682728538112

Ric Flair goes sneaker shopping

Complex passed along the following video with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair going sneaker shopping recently in New York City.