WWE schedule from 6/30-7/6, The Miz on RAW segment with LaVar Ball

WWE schedule from 6/30-7/6

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from June 30 to July 6, 2017.

* WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan today (June 30).

* NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida tonight (June 30).

* WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday (July 1).

* WWE live event in Odessa, Texas on Saturday (July 1).

* WWE live event in Hobbs, New Mexico on Sunday (July 2).

* Monday Night RAW taping in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday (July 3).

* WWE live event in Amarillo, Texas on Monday (July 3).

* Smackdown Live taping in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday (July 4).

* NXT live event in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday (July 6).

As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.

Send all live reports to [email protected].

The Miz on RAW segment with LaVar Ball

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz spoke with Hard Hinz discussing the segment on RAW this past week with LaVar Ball and how Ball ended up going off script.

Miz talked about being able to handle that and how WWE picks guys like him or Chris Jericho to work with celebrities.

You can check out a clip below.