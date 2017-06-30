New names announced for Mae Young Classic including Kairi Hojo

WWE.com announced on Friday that new names have been added to the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament that will tape in a few weeks on July 13 and 14.

This includes former World Wonder Ring Stardom star Kairi Hojo (who will go under the WWE name of Kairi Sane), Dakota Kai, Piper Niven (who was involved with ITV’s World of Sport promotion before it was put on hold) and Bianca Belair.

As reported earlier, WWE confirmed new names for the tournament last week featuring Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert (former TNA star Alpha Female) and Kavita Devi. Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan were previously announced as part of the tournament.