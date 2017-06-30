Championship rematch set for Smackdown, Seth Rollins in movie

Championship rematch set for Smackdown

Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on Twitter on Friday that a Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch is set for next Tuesday night.

This comes a week after Naomi successfully defended her title against Lana for a second time. The storyline is that Lana had her shoulder up during the pinfall.

.@shanemcmahon & I have seen the photo of @LanaWWE shoulder up at the end of her match w/ @NaomiWWE. While we won't reverse the decision… — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

…@NaomiWWE will again defend her title against @LanaWWE this week on #SDLive so that we may have a definitive winner. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 30, 2017

Seth Rollins in movie

A trailer for the new WWE Studios film “Armed Response” featuring Wesley Snipes and WWE star Seth Rollins was released this week.