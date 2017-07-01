Wale to host Rap-Off between Usos and New Day on Smackdown Live

WWE.com is reporting that rapper Wale will be the official host for Rap-Off segment between WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day set for this Tuesday night on Smackdown Live in Phoenix.

As reported on yesterday, WWE also confirmed a Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch between Naomi and Lana for the show as well.

Already advertised for the show was the return of John Cena and an “Independence Day Battle Royal” where the winner advances to Battleground to face Kevin Owens.

You can check out tweets below hyping the Rap-Off segment.

Vince gave me the co-sign .Jayz dropped that inspiration .things are going great .catch me on smackdown live @WWEUsos @WWEBigE keep it clean — Wale (@Wale) June 30, 2017

We kno Dem ya boyz….As long as u CALL it clean….we won't have to get dirty. Ya digg???…. #4thOfJulyRapOff https://t.co/gRzcoonuyU — The Usos (@WWEUsos) June 30, 2017

So @Wale is coming through to moderate and @WWEUsos Are already halfway to making excuses and capitalizing words for no reason🤔 https://t.co/hEDcxuMiLU — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 30, 2017