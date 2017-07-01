Wale to host Rap-Off between Usos and New Day on Smackdown Live

By
Adam Martin
-
0

WWE.com is reporting that rapper Wale will be the official host for Rap-Off segment between WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day set for this Tuesday night on Smackdown Live in Phoenix.

As reported on yesterday, WWE also confirmed a Smackdown Women’s Championship rematch between Naomi and Lana for the show as well.

Already advertised for the show was the return of John Cena and an “Independence Day Battle Royal” where the winner advances to Battleground to face Kevin Owens.

You can check out tweets below hyping the Rap-Off segment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR