President Trump tweets GIF from WrestleMania in reference to CNN

President Donald Trump made headlines on Sunday morning when he tweeted a GIF from his appearance at WrestleMania 23 back in 2007 where he tackled Vince McMahon.

The GIF has the CNN logo on McMahon as Trump tackled him and threw punches at ringside from the event at Ford Field 10 years ago.

Trump has been battling with CNN publicly for months now, including his now infamous moment where he deemed the network “fake news” to reporter Jim Acosta.

