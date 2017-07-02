Smith Hart passes away at 68, WWE issues statement on Sunday

WWE.com is reporting that Smith Hart, the oldest of the 12 Hart family members, has passed away. Hart was 68 years old.

No details were provided about Smith’s passing this weekend only noting he was the uncle to current WWE star Natalya.

You can check out WWE’s full statement below.

“The oldest of the 12 Hart family children, Smith made a notable name for himself in the sports-entertainment industry around the globe. Throughout the 1970s and ’80s Smith competed across Japan, the National Wrestling Alliance and his father’s homegrown Canadian promotion, Stampede Wrestling. Smith also made several memorable WWE appearances throughout his career, most notably at WrestleMania XXVI when he assisted his brother, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hit Man” Hart, in Bret’s No Holds Barred Match against Mr. McMahon. WWE extends its condolences to Smith’s family, friends and fans.”

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send out our condolences to the family and friends of Smith Hart during this very hard time.