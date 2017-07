WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Phoenix, Arizona. Set for tonight is the return of John Cena, plus The New Day vs. The Usos in a rap battle hosted by rapper Wale, Naomi vs. Lana for the Smackdown Women’s Championship and a battle royal to determine the #1 Contender for Kevin Owens’ US TItle at the Battleground PPV on July 23.

