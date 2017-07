Matt Hardy teases Anthem “war” ending soon, More on Smith Hart

Matt Hardy teases Anthem “war”¬†ending soon

Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that the “Great War” was days away from ending, appearing to reference the ongoing issues with Anthem and GFW/Impact Wrestling regarding the rights to the “Broken” characters and trademarks.

Hardy thanked all the fans for the support in recent months.

A MASSIVE "Thanks" to all the Wrestling Fans that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar.. We are days away from winning. KEEP FIGHTING! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 2, 2017

More on Smith Hart

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, Smith Hart passed away this weekend after battling advanced prostate cancer. Hart, 68, had entered hospice care last month as a result. His passing also fell on the same day as Bret Hart’s 60th birthday.

If you missed it last night, WWE issued a statement regarding Smith’s passing.