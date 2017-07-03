Matt Hardy teases Anthem “war” ending soon, More on Smith Hart

Matt Hardy teases Anthem “war” ending soon

Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that the “Great War” was days away from ending, appearing to reference the ongoing issues with Anthem and GFW/Impact Wrestling regarding the rights to the “Broken” characters and trademarks.

Hardy thanked all the fans for the support in recent months.

A MASSIVE "Thanks" to all the Wrestling Fans that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar.. We are days away from winning. KEEP FIGHTING! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 2, 2017

More on Smith Hart

According to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, Smith Hart passed away this weekend after battling advanced prostate cancer. Hart, 68, had entered hospice care last month as a result. His passing also fell on the same day as Bret Hart’s 60th birthday.

If you missed it last night, WWE issued a statement regarding Smith’s passing.