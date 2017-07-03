New matches and stipulations announced for Great Balls of Fire

By
Adam Martin
-
1

During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from Phoenix, new matches and stipulations were announced for this Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Officially added to the card this Sunday was Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass, The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose and Sheamus and Cesaro will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz in a 30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team match in Dallas.

Here is how the card for Great Balls of Fire looks as of late Monday night.

WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match
Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. The Hardy Boyz

WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Kickoff Show:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Great Balls of Fire this Sunday night.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Christopher Jimerson

    The card doesn’t look too bad… but I STILL can’t believe there’s ACTUALLY a PPV called GREAT BALLS OF FIRE!!