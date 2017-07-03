New matches and stipulations announced for Great Balls of Fire

During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from Phoenix, new matches and stipulations were announced for this Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV.
Officially added to the card this Sunday was Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass, The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose and Sheamus and Cesaro will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz in a 30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team match in Dallas.
THIS SUNDAY: The #HardyBoyz challenge @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus in a 30-MINUTE #IronmanMatch for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles at #WWEGBOF! pic.twitter.com/0do3iXb5ht
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2017
Here is how the card for Great Balls of Fire looks as of late Monday night.
WWE Universal Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe
Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass
WWE Intercontinental Championship
The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships
30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match
Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. The Hardy Boyz
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
Kickoff Show:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
