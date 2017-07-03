New matches and stipulations announced for Great Balls of Fire

During tonight’s episode of WWE RAW from Phoenix, new matches and stipulations were announced for this Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Officially added to the card this Sunday was Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass, The Miz will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose and Sheamus and Cesaro will defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hardy Boyz in a 30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team match in Dallas.

Here is how the card for Great Balls of Fire looks as of late Monday night.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match

Sheamus and Cesaro (c’s) vs. The Hardy Boyz

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Kickoff Show:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

