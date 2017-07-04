IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada backstage at RAW

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada visited last night’s WWE RAW taping in Phoenix, Arizona. WWE star Finn Balor shared a photo with Okada backstage.

This isn’t the first time Okada has visited WWE events as he also went backstage at SummerSlam in Los Angeles the last few years according to PWInsider.com.

Okada successfully defended the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against former WWE star Cody (Rhodes) at New Japan’s first event in the United States this past weekend.

You can check out Balor’s photo below.