Two matches announced for WWE Battleground including John Cena

Two new matches were confirmed for the Smackdow-only WWE Battleground PPV on July 23 during Tuesday night’s 4th of July episode of Smackdown Live.
This includes the in-ring return of John Cena when he will face the also returning Rusev in a Flag Match and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship.
As @WWEDanielBryan announced, we will have a #FlagMatch at #WWEBattleground pitting @JohnCena against @RusevBUL! #SDLive 🇺🇸🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/c1NK5NN2sl
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2017
Here is how the rest of the Battleground card looks as of this Tuesday.
WWE Championship
Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
Flag Match
John Cena vs. Rusev
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day