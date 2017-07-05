Two matches announced for WWE Battleground including John Cena

Two new matches were confirmed for the Smackdow-only WWE Battleground PPV on July 23 during Tuesday night’s 4th of July episode of Smackdown Live.

This includes the in-ring return of John Cena when he will face the also returning Rusev in a Flag Match and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship.

Here is how the rest of the Battleground card looks as of this Tuesday.

WWE Championship

Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Flag Match

John Cena vs. Rusev

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day