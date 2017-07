Roode vs. Strong for NXT Title tonight

Advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network is Bobby Roode defending the NXT Championship against Roderick Strong in the main event.

Also scheduled for the show is Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami vs. Sanity.

Wrestleview.com will have a full NXT report later tonight.

Post-7/4 Smackdown Live videos

WWE posted these videos following last night’s Smackdown Live in Phoenix.