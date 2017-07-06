7/3 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers see drop before Great Balls of Fire

WWE RAW Ratings are in for July 3, 2017.

This week’s episode from Phoenix drew 2.84 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.98 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 (same as last week) for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 6” on VH1 again took the top spot on cable for Monday night.

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.825 (down from 2.887 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.912 (down from 3.092 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.780 (down from 2.951 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Braun Strowman vs. Apollo Crews, averaged a 0.92 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s show that averaged a 1.04 rating.