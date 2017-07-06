Forbes covers WWE database breach, WWE issues statement on Thursday

A potential WWE database breach was covered by Thomas Fox-Brewster of Forbes.com on Thursday noting an IT error left personal information open about wrestling fans on file including “addresses, educational background, earnings and ethnicity.”

Bob Dyachenko of security firm Kromtech revealed to Forbes that he had uncovered a “huge, unprotected WWE database containing information on more than 3 million users, noting it was open to anyone who knew the web address to search.”

The data was reportedly sitting on an Amazon Web Services S3 server without username or password protection. The article speculated that the database may have been misconfigured by WWE or an IT partner on Amazon’s hosted infrastructure.

In response, WWE issued the following statement today to PWInsider.com: