7/4 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: WWE wins the night on cable

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for July 4, 2017.

This week’s 4th of July holiday episode from Phoenix drew 2.33 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.60 million viewers. Despite the drop, WWE once again came in at No. 1 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by an Independence Day Battle Royal, averaged a 0.75 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is down from last week’s 0.83.