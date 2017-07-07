WWE schedule from 7/7-7/13, Mae Young Classic gets new names

WWE schedule from 7/7-7/13

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from July 7 to July 13, 2017.

* Supershow live event in New York City, New York (MSG) tonight (July 7).

* NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida tonight (July 7).

* WWE live event in Waco, Texas on Saturday (July 8).

* WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday (July 8).

* NXT live event in Largo, Florida on Saturday (July 8).

* Great Balls of Fire PPV live in Dallas, Texas on Sunday (July 9).

* WWE live event in Hidalgo, Texas on Sunday (July 9).

* Monday Night RAW live in Houston, Texas on Monday (July 10).

* WWE live event in Laredo, Texas on Monday (July 10).

* Smackdown Live taping in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday (July 11).

* NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University on Wednesday (July 12).

* Mae Young Classic tapings on Thursday (July 13).

* NXT live event in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday (July 13).

As always, if you are attending any events live we are seeking live reports.

Send all live reports to [email protected].

Mae Young Classic gets new names

WWE.com has announced two more names for the upcoming Mae Young Classic tournament that will be taped next week at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

This includes Rhea Ripley and Sage Beckett. Ripley is a younger talent at the age of 20 from Australia, while Beckett has been wrestling for the last 10 years.

As reported on yesterday, WWE revealed a new logo for the tournament this week. The updated list of confirmed names includes: Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan, Bianca Belair, Lacey Evans, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Abbey Laith, Tessa Blanchard, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, Kavita Dev, Rhea Ripley and Sage Beckett.