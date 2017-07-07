Dixie Carter to be part of WWE Network special about Kurt Angle

WWE.com is reporting that former TNA President Dixie Carter will be featured on the upcoming “WWE 24” special about Kurt Angle premiering this Monday after RAW.

Carter, who was listed as being a “minority equity stakeholder” when Anthem Sports and Entertainment officially purchased TNA/Impact Wrestling back in January (now known as Global Force Wrestling), will be discussing working with Angle in TNA from 2006-2016.

WWE began filming footage early on of Angle’s first meeting with Vince McMahon earlier this year when he was announced as the headliner for the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this past April during WrestleMania weekend.

While both sides have worked together in the past including a talent exchange involving Ric Flair and Christian back in 2012, this marks the first time Carter will be featured on WWE programming since the Anthem takeover earlier this year.