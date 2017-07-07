Austin Aries released from WWE, statement issued on Friday

By
Andrew Fisher
-
6

As reported by WWE.com on Friday evening, WWE has come to terms on the release of Austin Aries effective July 7, 2017.

WWE issued the following statement.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.”

No information about the release is known at this time.

Aries only issued the following tweets in the last hour.

  • Legendary Sonny G

    Now that Impacts old guard is back, he can go be a World Champion again over there.

  • Cameron Huff

    WHAT?!

  • Cameron Huff

    Yeah,even if he won a title there he would’ve been a mid-carder at best and never become a WWE Champion. It’s sad how WWE wasted him.

  • Michael Schmichael

    Bullet Club

  • Rob Giles

    No big loss. WWE doesn’t know what to do with talented wrestlers. Look at Dolph Ziggler. Hell, look at R-Truth! In Aries’ case though, I wonder if it was his attitude. He was known to be full of himself in TNA and would refuse to put people over.

  • Jim Bilbee

    Wow