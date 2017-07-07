Austin Aries released from WWE, statement issued on Friday

As reported by WWE.com on Friday evening, WWE has come to terms on the release of Austin Aries effective July 7, 2017.

WWE issued the following statement.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.”

No information about the release is known at this time.

Aries only issued the following tweets in the last hour.

It's a beautiful day. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017