Breaking News: AJ Styles wins U.S title at MSG live show

There was a title change at a WWE Smackdown Live live event in Madison Square Garden as AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States champion. The news broke out on social media when Twitter users posted pictures and videos from the event.

OMG AJ STYLES DEFEATS KEVIN FOR UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP!!! #WWEMSG IS GOING CRAZY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KHgucpoWwM — Miss WWE is Life (@Ladiie_Nikki) July 8, 2017