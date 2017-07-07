Breaking News: AJ Styles wins U.S title at MSG live show

Roy Nemer
There was a title change at a WWE Smackdown Live live event in Madison Square Garden as AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States champion. The news broke out on social media when Twitter users posted pictures and videos from the event.

  • Cameron Huff

    What a day it’s been for pro wrestling. Dixie Carter is in WWE,Austin Aries has left the WWE and AJ Styles is the U.S. Champion.