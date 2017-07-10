Early 7/10 WWE RAW Preview, Post-WWE Great Balls of Fire videos

By
Jason Namako
-
2

Early 7/10 WWE RAW Preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Houston, Texas.

Tonight is the fallout from last night’s Great Balls of Fire PPV. Nothing has been advertised for tonight’s show as of this writing outside of a pre-order trailer shown during the broadcast for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the show tonight.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Post-WWE Great Balls of Fire videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s Great Balls of Fire PPV in Dallas.

  • This might be one of the first times in a while when I can’t wait to see what they do on Raw.

  • DeeTrain

    Definitely several ways they can go with several storylines..

    Does Enzo give up trying to battle his brother?
    Will Sasha Banks get a much deserved rematch?
    Can the Hardys bounce back after their Ironman war?
    Who will be the next challenger to the Miztourage?
    Is the Braun Strowman-Roman Reigns feud actually over??
    What will be the main event at Summerslam?

    We’ll all find out tonight. Can’t wait!