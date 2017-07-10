Early 7/10 WWE RAW Preview, Post-WWE Great Balls of Fire videos

Early 7/10 WWE RAW Preview

WWE RAW is live tonight from Houston, Texas.

Tonight is the fallout from last night’s Great Balls of Fire PPV. Nothing has been advertised for tonight’s show as of this writing outside of a pre-order trailer shown during the broadcast for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is being advertised for the show tonight.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Post-WWE Great Balls of Fire videos

WWE posted the following videos after last night’s Great Balls of Fire PPV in Dallas.