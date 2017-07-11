No. 1 Contendership match set for RAW, WWE’s ECW relaunch episodes

No. 1 Contendership match set for RAW

As noted in Mike Tedesco’s recap of last night’s WWE RAW episode in Houston, a No. 1 Contendership match was setup for next week in Nashville.

The match will feature Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe with the winner advancing to SummerSlam to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

If you missed the segment on RAW, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.

WWE’s ECW relaunch episodes

WWE confirmed earlier reports in a tweet this week that all 140 episodes of the company’s ECW relaunch from 2006-2009 on Syfy are now available on the WWE Network.

We reported a few weeks ago about the content being hinted to come to the network.