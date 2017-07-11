7/10 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers up following Great Balls of Fire

WWE RAW Ratings are in for July 10, 2017.

This week’s episode from Houston drew 3.01 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.84 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 6, No. 7 and No. 7 for the night in the key 18-49 demographic.

The Home Run Derby on ESPN won the night on cable for Monday night.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.049 (up from 2.825 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.074 (up from 2.912 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.905 (up from 2.780 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins, averaged a 0.97 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.92 rating.