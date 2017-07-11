Trailer for Kurt Angle in WWE 2K18, Mae Young Classic Parade details

Trailer for Kurt Angle in WWE 2K18

WWE has released a new trailer for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game featuring Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as a playable pre-order bonus.

The trailer plays off the previously released one featuring Seth Rollins.

You can check it out below courtesy of WWE.

Mae Young Classic Parade details

WWE.com is reporting that a special Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions will be taking place live this Thursday (July 13) on Facebook Live and YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. CT) featuring all 32 women involved in the upcoming tournament.

WWE will begin filming the tournament this Thursday and Friday at Full Sail University.