New matches announced for upcoming WWE Battleground PPV

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, new matches have been announced for the upcoming Smackdown-only Battleground PPV on July 23.

This includes Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin, a five-way elimination No. 1 Contenders match featuring Charotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana and re-confirming the originally scheduled WWE United States Championship match.

WWE had previously pulled the US Title match from the Battleground section after AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens last Friday at Madison Square Garden for the championship. It has now been re-added with Styles defending against Owens in two weeks.

Here is the updated card for Battleground as of Wednesday.

WWE Championship

Punjabi Prison Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

Flag Match

John Cena vs. Rusev

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match

The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

No. 1 Contendership Five-Way Elimination Match

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana