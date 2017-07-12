New matches announced for upcoming WWE Battleground PPV

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live, new matches have been announced for the upcoming Smackdown-only Battleground PPV on July 23.
This includes Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin, a five-way elimination No. 1 Contenders match featuring Charotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana and re-confirming the originally scheduled WWE United States Championship match.
WWE had previously pulled the US Title match from the Battleground section after AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens last Friday at Madison Square Garden for the championship. It has now been re-added with Styles defending against Owens in two weeks.
The #BulgarianBrute @RusevBUL faces @JohnCena in a #FlagMatch when #WWEBattleground streams LIVE on @WWENetwork on July 23! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/RyXT3golH7
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2017
Here is the updated card for Battleground as of Wednesday.
WWE Championship
Punjabi Prison Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton
Flag Match
John Cena vs. Rusev
WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships Match
The Usos (c’s) vs. The New Day
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin
No. 1 Contendership Five-Way Elimination Match
Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Lana