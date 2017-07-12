7/11 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up after 4th of July show

The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for July 11, 2017.

This week’s episode from San Antonio drew 2.47 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.33 million viewers on the 4th of July holiday. WWE once again came in at the No. 1 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by John Cena and AJ Styles vs. Rusev and Kevin Owens, averaged a 0.76 rating among adults 18-49 on Tuesday night. This is up from last week’s 0.75 rating.