Paige comments more on the airport incident with Alberto El Patron

WWE star Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) issued a large statement on Twitter further addressing the incident at Orlando International Airport on Sunday with her fiancé and current GFW Unified Champion Alberto El Patron (Jose Rodriguez).

Paige stated Patron initially prevented her from telling the full story after more details were released in the last few days among the media including TMZ audio from a witness nearby. She claims neither had any physical conflict during the incident, adding that it is “completely ridiculous how one story can spiral out of control.”

She later goes on to make a bold claim that it was her, not Patron, that was held for battery charges “because I threw a drink on him.” Paige, in the statement, notes an argument where she ended up throwing a glass of beer at Patron in anger and that is why he was described as smelling like alcohol in initial media reports.

It should be noted that the Orlando Police Department report only listed Patron, not Paige, regarding the domestic violence battery charge that remains under investigation this week. As reported earlier, Global Force Wrestling issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that Patron has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident.

You can check out all of Paige’s tweets below.

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

And if you listen to that stupid audio. You will hear him saying he's pressing charges on ME. We all say stuff when we are mad. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017