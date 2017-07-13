SPOILERS: 7/12 WWE NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University

The following was taped on Wednesday from Full Sail University.

7/12 WWE NXT TV taping results:

* Dark Match: Jeet Rama wins over a local talent.

* Ember Moon def. Lei’D Tapa. Afterwards, Ember says she wants Asuka at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. local talent never happens as SAnitY attacks the Authors on their entrance after distraction by Nikki Cross. The Authors run them off.

* Velveteen Dream def. Cesar Bozoni.

* Drew McIntyre promo about his title match with NXT Champion Bobby Roode at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

* Kassius Ohno def. Hideo Itami by DQ after Itami low blows him. Afterwards, Itami lays out Ohno with 2 GTS’s.

* Johnny Gargano def. Raul Mendoza.

* Asuka promo, says she accepts Ember’s challenge for TakeOver: Brooklyn. Ember comes out and the two brawl until Ember lays out Asuka with the Eclipse.

* Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Sonya Deville wins a squash match.

* Hideo Itami segment, demanding respect and speaking in Japanese. Aleister Black comes out, the two have a staredown until Itami goes to attack, but Black lays him out with Black Mass.

* Aleister Black def. the debuting Kyle O’Reilly.

* Segment with The Authors of Pain and SAnitY. The Authors go after SAnitY, but Eric Young returns and helps SAnitY lay out the Authors.

* Street Profits def. The Metro Brothers

* Segment with Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre and NXT GM William Regal. Roderick Strong comes out and wants another title shot. Roode accepts, as long as Strong can beat McIntyre, he will face Strong after TakeOver: Brooklyn.

* Danny Burch def. Oney Lorcan

* Andrade Almas w/Zolita Vega (Thea Trindad) def. No Way Jose. Afterwards, Vega cuts a promo and says that Almas will face Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

* Contract signing segment between Asuka and Ember Moon for their TakeOver: Brooklyn title match.

* Street Profits def. Lars Sullivan and Chris Silvio. Afterwards, Sullivan carries Silvio to the back.

* Ruby Riot def. Billie Kay. Afterwards, Peyton Royce cuts a promo ripping on Riot.

* Roderick Strong def. Drew McIntyre by DQ when Roode interfered and laid out both guys.

Current NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III card for 8/19 after these tapings:

* NXT Title: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (possibly a three-way with Roderick Strong)

* NXT Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

* NXT Tag Team Titles: The Authors of Pain (c’s) vs. SAnitY

* Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade Almas w/Zolita Vega

Also possible for the live special, as well as the one-hour TV tapings that would air on 8/23 based off the tapings would be Hideo Itami vs. Aleister Black and Ruby Riot vs. Peyton Royce.

Source: PWInsider.com