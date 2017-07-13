Triple H invites Mayweather/McGregor to RAW, Bobby Fish welcomed

Triple H invites Mayweather/McGregor to RAW

WWE.com is featuring an article regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially inviting both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to appear on Monday Night RAW.

For those who’ve been keeping tabs the last few days, both Mayweather and McGregor are on a world tour to promote their boxing fight on August 26 in Las Vegas.

You can check out Triple H’s tweet below.

Bobby Fish welcomed

Speaking of Triple H, he posted this officially welcoming Bobby Fish to NXT.