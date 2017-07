SPOILERS: 7/13 Mae Young Classic tapings from Full Sail University

The following was taped on Thursday night at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

7/13 Mae Young Classic tapings:

* All first round matches were announced as having a 15 minute time limit.

* Princesa Sugehit def. Kay Lee Ray.

* Serena Deeb def. Vanessa Borne.

* Shayna Baszler def. Zeda.

* Piper Niven def. Santana Garrett.

* Mia Yim def. Sarah Logan.

* Mercedes Martinez def. Xia Li.

* Rhea Ripley def. Miranda Salinas.

* Abbey Laith def.Jazzy Gabert.

* Toni Storm def. Ayesha Raymond.

* Dakota Kai def. Kavita Devi.

* Candice LeRae def. Renee Michelle.

* Rachael Evers def. Marti Belle.

* Bianca Belair def. Sage Beckett.

* Lacey Evans def. Taynara Conti.

* Nicole Savoy def. Reina Gonzalez.

* Kairi Sane def. Tessa Blanchard.

