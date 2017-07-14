Austin Aries issues official statement about his WWE departure

By
Adam Martin
-
4

Austin Aries took to Twitter on Friday to issue an official statement about his departure from WWE that went public officially last Friday.

As reported last week, WWE confirmed Aries’ departure from the company in an official statement. Aries simply tweeted that it was a “beautiful day” the same day.

While many in the wrestling media have speculated about why Aries left the company regarding his position in the Cruiserweight division, Aries had the following to say.

  • Cameron Huff

    He still didn’t explain why he left.

  • Lucas Puryear

    He future endeavored himself

  • Kevin Murphy

    Wasn’t even that black and white. They wouldn’t let him out of the Cruiserweight division, so he didn’t even have a chance at being in the conversation of who could be a main eventer.

  • Kevin Murphy

    Austin Aries to ICW please.