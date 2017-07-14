Austin Aries issues official statement about his WWE departure

Austin Aries took to Twitter on Friday to issue an official statement about his departure from WWE that went public officially last Friday.

As reported last week, WWE confirmed Aries’ departure from the company in an official statement. Aries simply tweeted that it was a “beautiful day” the same day.

While many in the wrestling media have speculated about why Aries left the company regarding his position in the Cruiserweight division, Aries had the following to say.