SPOILERS: 7/14 Mae Young Classic tapings from Full Sail University

The following was taped on Friday night in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

7/14 Mae Young Classic tapings:

* Deonna Purrazzo and Jessica James def. Nicole Matthews and Barbi Hayden.

* Abbey Laith def. Rachel Evers in a second round match.

* Piper Niven def. Serena Deeb in a second round match.

* Mercedes Martinez def. Princesa Sugehit in a second round match.

* Kairi Sane def. Bianca Belair in a second round match.

* Toni Storm def. Lacey Evans in a second round match.

* Shayna Baszler def. Mia Yim in a second round match.

* Dakota Kai def. Rhea Ripley in a second round match.

* Candice LaRae def. Nicole Savoy in a second round match.

* Mercedes Martinez def. Abbey Laith in a quarterfinals match.

* Shayna Baszler def. Candice LaRae in a quarterfinals match.

* Toni Storm def. Piper Niven in a quarterfinals match.

* Kairi Sane def. Dakota Kai in a quarterfinals match.

* Jazzy Gabert, Kay Lee Ray and Tessa Blanchard def. Santana Garrett, Sarah Logan and Marti Belle.

* Shayna Baszler def. Mercedes Martinez in a semifinals match.

* Kairi Sane def. Toni Storm in a semifinals match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online